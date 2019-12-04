Club statement:

📣 OFFICIAL | Andrés Guardado extends his contract with Real Betis until 2022 📝🤝 We've got so much to experience together, Little Prince @AGuardado18 ! 👑💚 ➡ https://t.co/P22zeIACTJ pic.twitter.com/vvSBjL1Uwe

Real Betis Balompié and Andrés Guardado have extended the contract existing between them. In this way, the Mexican midfielder will be a Green and White until 2022.

Andrés Guardado Hernández (Guadalajara, Mexico, 28 of September of 1986) arrived to Real Betis in summer of 2017 from PSV Eindhoven. Since his arrival, Guardado has become one of the leaders of the squad, and is currently second captain after Joaquín. With the Green and White shirt, Guardado has played 84 official games, scored two goals and provided 13 assists.

The new deal silences rumors that Guardado was set for a move to Major League Soccer with the Chicago Fire.