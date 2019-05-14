A video posted to Atletico Madrid's Twitter account confirms speculation that Antoine Griezmann will leave the club at the end of the season. While there is no official word on where Griezmann will land for the 2019-20 campaign, the 28-year-old French star has been heavily linked to Barcelona in recent weeks. Griezmann signed a five-year contract extension last summer which included a $134m release clause.



. @AntoGriezmann has informed the club that he will not continue at Atlético de Madrid next season. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 14, 2019