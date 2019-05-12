Sevilla spoiled Diego Godin's final home appearance for Atletico Madrid as Pablo Sarabia scored in the 70th minute to force a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Sarabia beat Jan Oblak with a tidy side-footed finish from Franco Vazquez's cross to cancel out Koke's heavily deflected opener and keep alive the Andalusian club's slim Champions League hopes.

The result would have been sweeter for Joaquin Caparros' side had the goalscorer buried a good chance for a second and they still require results to go their way on the final day in order to pip Valencia and Getafe to fourth.

Atletico, meanwhile, will console themselves in the knowledge that second place behind LaLiga champions Barcelona is at least secured for the second successive season.

19 - @atletienglish have scored in all of their home games in a single LaLiga season for the first time since 1983/84. Metropolitano. — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 12, 2019

Alvaro Morata looked lively early on and brought a good save from Tomas Vaclik with a determined close-range header.

The striker did have the ball in the net just before the half-hour mark, but Filipe Luis had strayed offside in the build-up.

Fortune turned in Atletico's favour when Koke's tame attempt deflected off Simon Kjaer and wrong-footed goalkeeper Vaclik, before Sevilla lost Maxime Gonalons to an apparent muscle injury.

Thomas Partey gave the visitors a let-off after the interval, finishing wide of the left post following good lead-up play.

The assistant's flag next came to their rescue, Angel Correa having stepped beyond the last defender before rounding Vaclik.

And the visitors eventually made the reprieves count as Sarabia's volley squirmed under Francisco Montero's boot and past Oblak.

The winger was presented with a great chance to complete a quickfire comeback barely four minutes later, but he ballooned his shot over the crossbar to leave Sevilla two points adrift of the top four.