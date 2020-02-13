GOAL

Getafe president Angel Torres admits he's open to selling striker Angel Rodriguez if Barcelona do show interest after recent rumours of a possible move to Camp Nou.

"It's not a clause problem. I can't deny a team so big that a guy who has given us spectacular performance," he told Catalunya Radio via Marca.

"It's €10 million [the release clause]."

The 32-year-old has scored nine goals in La Liga this season and has been with Getafe since 2017.

Getafe, who are third in the table, travel to face Barcelona on Saturday, and will host Ajax next Thursday in Europa League action.