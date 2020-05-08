Getafe have made 2019-20 season tickets valid for the entire 2020-21 campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Madrid-based Getafe announced the measure "to compensate for the damages caused by the coronavirus health crisis in the 2019-20 season" on Friday.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL | El abono de la temporada 19/20 tendrá validez para la 20/21 👇https://t.co/IYrRE5gya0#VamosGeta pic.twitter.com/CttIy7zQzj — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) May 8, 2020

Jose Bordalas' side qualified for the last 16 of the Europa League and sat fifth in LaLiga, level on points with fourth-place Real Sociedad and one adrift of Sevilla in third, when the COVID-19 outbreak led to the suspension of football across the most of Europe.

Getafe's statement read: "We inform all our subscribers that as a measure to compensate for the damages caused by the coronavirus health crisis in the 2019-20 season, that season tickets for the aforementioned season will be valid for the entire next season (2020-21); excluding the Copa del Rey and, where appropriate, European competitions.

"With this measure, Getafe wants to compensate and thank the support shown by its subscribers in these difficult times."

Barcelona returned to training on Friday, as LaLiga clubs were granted permission to return to individual training this week with the hope being for the season to get back under way in mid-June.

Leganes coach Javier Aguirre said on Thursday the competition will return on June 20.

While Bundesliga teams will be back in action from May 16, the 2019-20 Eredivisie and Ligue 1 seasons have been cancelled.