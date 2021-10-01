Amidst rumors of being a possible candidate to replace Barcelona's Ronald Koeman, River Plate head coach Marcelo Gallardo was quick to dismiss himself for the job.

The Argentine said in a news conference ahead of the Superclasico against Boca Juniors that his plan is to fulfill his contract that end on December 31st.

Spanish media has been rife with reports that Barcelona president Joan Laporta is close to making a coaching change after Wednesday's 3-0 loss at Benfica, the team's second loss in as many Champions League games this season.

Names linked to replacing Koeman are also former Barcelona star Xavi Hernandez, Italy great Andrea Pirlo and Belgium coach Roberto Martinez.

(Spanish): Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate head coach:

"It has never been on my mind and it's not on mind - despite all the rumors around - to abandon this club... (Reporter: Did they contact you?)

Well...if they (Barcelona) contacted me or not, what's the point?

(Reporter: Just to know if it's real that...)

The only thing I can tell you this: My focus is on Sunday's match (The Superclasico against Boca Juniors) and finish my contract with River (Plate, on December 31st). Only then, we can see how we will go forward."

"Everybody knows that my focus and my decision is to fulfill my contract. I don't have any reason to distract me with topics related to other things."