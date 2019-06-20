By Gabriel Pessoa/beIN SPORTS

When Paul Pogba publicly revealed that he is ready for a “new challenge” in his career, alarm bells should have been going off across the Spanish capital.

A dynamic midfielder of Galactico stature is officially up for grabs on the transfer market and while Pogba has been liked with a couple different destinations, this news should be music to Florentino Perez’s ears.

A vocal segment of Manchester United fans may have dubbed Pogba as lazy and overrated but they are dead wrong. In fact, this World Cup winning midfielder is exactly what Los Blancos need and here’s why:

Quality On The Pitch

At 25 years old, Pogba helped lead France to a World Cup title and scored in the final match against Croatia. Before that rare feat, Pogba’s trophy room already resembled that of a seasoned veteran. The midfielder has won one Europa League title, one EFL Cup, four Serie A titles, two Italian Cups and a U-20 World Cup.

Pogba was Manchester United’s best player last season and his statistical contributions prove it. He led the Red Devils in goals (13), assists (9), shots on target (50) and chances created (55). Those numbers certainly contradict the scrutiny the Frenchman received on a regular basis from the Man United faithful.

The truth is Pogba is an exceptionally skillful all-around player. He is the kind of midfielder who can overpower an opponent, steal the ball, meg him and then give a picture perfect 30-yard pass going the other way in a matter of seconds.

If Madrid are looking for new blood to shake up the Toni Kroos-Luka Modric-Casemiro midfield, Pogba is exactly the kind of player who could slot in to one of those spots and give Los Blancos new life.

French Connection

Pogba needs to feel professionally inferior to his manager. While on international duty, he plays for Didier Descamps, the only man up until last summer who had ever lifted a World Cup trophy as France’s captain.

Pogba may have respected Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at first when the Norwegian manager took over, empowered Pogba and led the revitalizes Red Devils to an 11-game undefeated streak. However, once the losses became more frequent and Pogba realized his average playing time for United (81’) is far superior to Solskjaer’s (56’), the honeymoon phase was over.

At Real Madrid, Pogba would answer to none other than Zinedine Zidane. Pogba and Zidane share many similar qualities as French footballers. They both broke out onto the international soccer scene while playing for Juventus. They both won a World Cup in their mid-twenties. Both Zidane and Pogba seem to float on the field with an apparent ease as they orchestrate their respective midfields. Anyone else smell a Berrnabeu bromance brewing?

But surely it will not be all rainbows and sunshine. The three-time Champions League winning manager will demand respect. Just ask Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez. After all, even if they’re both World Cup winners, Zidane still has three more Ballon d’Or trophies and one more UCL title as a player than Pogba does. If anyone is going to tame Paul Pogba’s proverbial dyed mohawk, it’s the iconic bald head of Zinedine Zidane.

Only One Way Up

There are few clubs a player can go to from Manchester United that would be considered a step up. The argument can be made that there are only two such clubs: Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

If it’s a challenge Pogba wants, look no further than Real Madrid. With Los Blancos already making signings like Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard, it is clear that this squad will have a completely new look and feel after an extremely disappointing 2018-19 season.

The Frenchman’s flare would not seem to mix well with Lionel Messi’s quiet and unassuming FC Barcelona, making that destination a longshot. Instead, Pogba’s taste lines up better with a locker room that has been home to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham. Which leads us perfectly into the next reason for Real Madrid to sign Pogba as soon as possible.

That Galactico “Je Ne Sais Quoi”

Since Ronaldo left Madrid a year ago, Los Blancos have been in desperate need of a certain “je ne sais quoi.” The team needs more swagger and spice. Real Madrid needs someone in the locker room besides Sergio Ramos to remind players that they’re playing in soccer’s white house and they need to act accordingly.

Which is to say, Real Madrid players need to have personalities and wardrobes to reflect their skills and paychecks. Because let’s be honest, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio and Jesus Vallejo have not necessarily been delivering in the swagger department expected from modern-day Galacticos.

Ideally, the scene would play out like a movie: Paul Pogba arrives to the Bernabeu in an actual Batmobile. He steps out of the car and he reveals his own name-brand leather pants. He’s wearing both a bandana and a bow tie. Why not?

Marketability

If all else fails, Paul Pogba will sell jerseys, which makes Florentino Perez’s world go ‘round. Upon signing for Manchester United in 2016 his jersey sales surpassed $238M in three weeks. The EPL side acquired him from Juventus for $118M. Sure, the financials of shirt sales might not correspond directly to dollars for the team, but roughly, for those keeping score, United’s fee for Pogba was paid off twice over in three weeks from jersey sales alone.

It is important to note that Pogba is one of the faces for Adidas soccer. Conveniently, the Spanish side recently extended its partnership with the German sporting brand until 2028. This is what Florentino Perez would call a PR match made in heaven.