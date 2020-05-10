LaLiga have confirmed five players have tested positive for the new coronavirus, although all are asymptomatic.

In an official statement, the league announced: "Between the LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank, five players have tested positive, all of them are asymptomatic and in the latter stages of the illness."

💥 OFICIAL | @LaLiga anuncia que cinco jugadores entre Primera y Segunda División han dado positivo por COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/k0XUlY2MbJ — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) May 10, 2020

Each of the five players, whose identities are being protected, will follow the league's COVID-19 protocols: self-isolate at home, undergo another test in a number of days, and await two negative results before returning to the training ground.