Ferran Torres believes he is ready for a new challenge, with Manchester City and Valencia this week agreeing a fee for the winger.

Stats Perform News understands City will pay an initial £21.3million (€23m), plus further add-ons, for the Spain Under-21 international.

Talks between the clubs are on-going, but an agreement on the wider terms of the deal is thought to be close as City look to bolster their wing options following the departure of Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich.

Right-winger Ferran, 20, has shown significant promise ever since his senior debut as a 17-year-old and enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2019-20, making the most of Goncalo Guedes' long-term injury absence to become a regular starter.

But with his contract set to expire next year and Valencia effectively losing their final bargaining chip in negotiations when Los Che failed to qualify for European football next term, Ferran has long looked destined for the exit door.

While Ferran remains a work in progress, there is little doubting his ability and potential, and he already feels prepared for the next step.



"As a player, I consider myself to be ambitious, someone that wants to win, win, win," he told BBC Sport.

"As time passes and you feel you are better prepared, then you want to take on greater challenges, experience a change of environment. Yes, I think I am ready to do so.

"Inside I always think that I am the best, and that I want to be the best and I work to try to be the best.

"If you don't believe yourself that you are the best, then no-one is ever going to believe that you are."

Should Ferran – who has also been linked with Liverpool, Barcelona and Juventus – eventually join City, the change of language will not be the hurdle it might be to others.

"You have always got to be learning languages because you never know where football will take you tomorrow," he said.

"But above all I am learning English, because English is essential whatever part of the world you are in."

Ferran played 34 LaLiga games for Valencia in 2019-20, scoring four goals and setting up another five.

He will be following in the footsteps of City icon David Silva – who swapped Mestalla for Etihad Stadium 10 years ago – if the deal goes through.

But Ferran will not get to play alongside the 34-year-old playmaker competitively, as he is set to depart when City's season finishes.