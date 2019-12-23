Pablo Machin's reign at Espanyol has come to an end, the club have announced.

The 44-year-old was dismissed by Los Pericos following Sunday's 2-0 defeat away to fellow relegation-strugglers Leganes.

Fi de l'etapa de Pablo Machín



El club ha decidit cessar el sorià de les seves responsabilitats com a entrenador del primer equip



Gràcies per la teva implicació i sort en el futur



Fi de l'etapa de Pablo Machín

El club ha decidit cessar el sorià de les seves responsabilitats com a entrenador del primer equip

Gràcies per la teva implicació i sort en el futur

Machin was appointed by the club in October, replacing David Gallego following a poor start to the LaLiga campaign.

However, the team's struggles continued under Machin, with the former Girona coach only yielding five points from a possible 30 in LaLiga.

Espanyol currently sit bottom of the league, five points from safety.