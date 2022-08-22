Manchester United-bound Casemiro has promised to return to Real Madrid later in his career.

Casemiro is joining United in a deal said to be worth an initial £60million (€70m).

The 30-year-old, who joined Los Blancos from Sao Paulo in 2013, has been a mainstay of Madrid's midfield since he returned from a loan at Porto in 2015.

He has won 18 titles with Madrid in total, including five Champions League triumphs and three LaLiga successes.

Ahead of his move to United officially going through, Casemiro bid farewell to Madrid on Monday, and pledged that he will one day return to the club.

"I want to make it clear that one day I will come back here to show how special this club is to me, and to help in any way that might be useful," said Casemiro, who was in tears as he spoke to a gathering of Madrid players, officials, coaches and his team-mates.

"I am excited to develop my career at such a great club like Manchester United. Madrid will always be great in the present and the future, thank you so much and Hala Madrid!"

He further explained: "When my wife and myself arrived here we didn't know anyone, it was a new country for us, this new club and we wanted to build our lives here and our future and our family, of course.

"When I got a call from Real Madrid, I was at Sao Paulo, and obviously I was very excited about it. I knew that one day I would play for the first team, but when I arrived I started at Real Madrid Castilla, and it was such a big excitement for me. I started learning the values of this club and they are the best part of this club.

"The future of this club is always its homegrown players. I've won a lot of titles here, thank God, but obviously without my mum, brothers, my wife and my beautiful children it would not have been impossible. Without the club, everyone who is here today.

"Thank you very much the board of directors, for treating me in such a nice way, the coaching staff and obviously my team-mates, who I wouldn't have achieved anything without."

Casemiro had particular thanks for his fellow midfielders, adding: "Speaking of my team-mates I can't not mention two of them: Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, who I've played alongside in so many crucial matches and who I have experienced so many unique moments with.

"I've grown here as a person and as a player. I'd like to thank our fans for all those magical nights here."