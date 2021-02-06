Elche Come Back To Snatch Draw Against Villarreal February 6, 2021 20:46 12:37 min Elche respond with two second-half goals to steal a point in a 2-2 draw against Villarreal. Villarreal Highlights La Liga LaLiga Highlights Elche -Latest Videos 10:14 min Memphis Brace As Lyon Dominate Strasbourg 1:06 min Bangoura Doubles Guinea Lead Over Cameroon 12:37 min Elche Come Back To Snatch Draw Against Villarreal 0:56 min Memphis Free Kick Extends Lyon Lead Over RCSA 1:19 min Sylla Scores Guinea Opener Against Cameroon 1:17 min Lucas Boye Gets Equalizer For Elche To Make It 2-2 1:12 min Guido Carrillo Gets One Back For Elche 1:18 min Toko Ekambi Doubles Lyon Lead Over Strasbourg 1:03 min Memphis Scores Lyon Opener Against Strasbourg 9:45 min Lorient Secure All Three Points Against Reims