Eibar Edge Granada 2-1 With Rare Road Win June 28, 2020 21:45 5:17 min Kike Garcia played a hand in both Eibar goals as the Basques picked up an important away win over Granada on Sunday. Eibar Highlights Granada La Liga LaLiga Highlights Kike -Latest Videos 3:43 min Galatasaray Steal A Point From Basakeshir, 1-1 5:17 min Eibar Take The Spoils at Los Carmenes 1:10 min Emre Akbaba Levels It For Galatasaray 0:54 min Aleksic Scores Opening Goal For Basaksehir 1:03 min Espanyol vs. Real Madrid: Isco and Marcelo Start 1:29 min 'The Last Dance' Key to Robben Return 2:01 min Villarreal Punish Valencia With Two Golazos 0:48 min 'Mbappe Would Not Walk Into Klopp's Team' 1:17 min Moreno Golazo Extends Villarreal Lead 1:00 min Alcacer Volley Fires Villarreal In Front