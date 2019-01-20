Ousmane Dembele was forced off with injury during Barcelona's clash with Leganes on Sunday.

The club confirmed after the match that the injury was a sprained ankle and he would be evaluated further on Monday.

[LATEST NEWS]@Dembouz has a sprain in his left ankle.

More tests will be done on Monday to know the exact extent of the injury pic.twitter.com/DY2sC8PQ0E — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 20, 2019

The Frenchman put on a star showing against the Madrid side, and opened the scoring with a smart right-footed finish in the 32nd minute. However, his evening was cut short after he fell awkwardly during the second half.

Ernesto Valverde took the 21-year-old off in the 68th minute, replacing him with Malcom.

Dembele has been involved in 11 goals in 19 league appearances this season, scoring eight and providing three assists.