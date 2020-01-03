Barcelona will be without Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Arthur and Ousmane Dembele for Saturday's LaLiga derby with Espanyol.

All three players have been left out of the 18-man squad for the clash with Abelardo's side.

The Derby Squad



2. N. Semedo

3. Piqué

4. I. Rakitic

5. Sergio

9. Suárez

10. Goat

13. Neto

15. Lenglet

17. Griezmann

18. Jordi Alba

20. S. Roberto

21. F. de Jong

22. Vidal

23. Umtiti

24. Junior

26. Iñaki Peña

27. C. Pérez

31. Ansu Fati — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 4, 2020

Head coach Ernesto Valverde confirmed earlier on Friday that goalkeeper Ter Stegen would be unavailable due to a knee tendon injury that also makes him a doubt for the Supercopa de Espana in Saudi Arabia.

Midfielder Arthur is expected to be out for three weeks with a groin problem, while forward Dembele has not yet recovered from his latest thigh muscle injury.

There is also no room in the squad for defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who has been linked with moves to Milan and Everton this month.

The good news for Barca is that Ansu Fati has been given the all-clear to travel, while Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal - who only trained for the first time since the holidays on Thursday - are included.

Barca head into 2020 with a two-point lead at the top of LaLiga.