Luuk de Jong was presented as an FC Barcelona player for the 2021-2022 season on Thursday.

The Dutch forward arrived on a season-long loan from fellow Spanish La Liga side Sevilla before the end of the transfer window.

Barcelona will pay 31-year-old de Jong's salary this season and have an option to make his stay permanent at the end of the campaign.

The Netherlands international was drafted in as a replacement for France international Antoine Griezmann, who returned to former club Atletico Madrid on-loan with a view to a permanent transfer.