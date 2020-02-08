Correa Gives Atletico Madrid Early 1-0 Lead February 8, 2020 20:56 0:53 min It's an opening goal for Atletico Madrid as Angel Correa scores in the sixth minute to make it 1-0. Atletico Madrid Highlights Granada La Liga LaLiga Highlights Angel Correa -Latest Videos 1:39 min Brest Hold Rennes To Scoreless Draw 3:53 min Valladolid And Villarreal Battle To Draw 5:13 min Fenerbahce And Alanyaspor Ends In 1-1 Draw 0:53 min Correa Gives Atletico Madrid Early 1-0 Lead 3:49 min Payet Seals Marseille Win Over Toulouse 3:32 min Trabzonspor Shut Out Genclerbirligi 0:50 min Kruse Sends In Equalizer For Fenerbahce 1:17 min Payet Blast Puts Marseille In Front Of Toulouse 0:45 min Cisse Gives Alanyaspor 1-0 Lead From Penalty 5:07 min Molina Brace Leads Getafe Past Valencia