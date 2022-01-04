Angel Correa has penned a contract extension with Atletico Madrid, committing his future to the LaLiga club until June 2026.

The versatile forward's previous deal was due to expire in 2024 but he signed fresh terms on a four and a half year deal on Tuesday.

Correa joined Diego Simeone's side from San Lorenzo in 2014 and has since racked up 305 appearances for the reigning LaLiga champions, scoring 53 goals and assisting 49 times.

Only Antoine Griezmann (188) and Koke (140) have been involved in more goals than Correa (102) under Simeone.

Capable of operating across the frontline or in behind, the Argentina international has played an integral role for Simeone and impressed in whichever position he has been utilised in.

The 26-year-old made 42 appearances in the Spanish top flight in 2021, the most by any player in the league last year, while he has netted a series of vital goals for Atletico.

Indeed, he levelled things up on the final matchday of the 2020-21 campaign as he scored against Real Valladolid to tee-up Atleti's title win, and he has carried that goalscoring prowess into the new season.

Correa's most recent match-winning double that downed Rayo Vallecano last Sunday was his third in his last 33 matches in all competitions after not managing a brace in his previous 272 games for Simeone's men.

Simeone will be hoping Correa can maintain his form when Atletico face Villarreal on Sunday as they look to improve on their fourth-place position to chase leaders Real Madrid, who are 14 points ahead having played a game more.