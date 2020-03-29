Celta Vigo midfielder Pione Sisto has come under scrutiny in Spain after reports have emerged that he flouted the country's strict lockdown rules to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in order to return to his native Denmark.

The 25-year-old escaped by car after the Spanish government put a temporarily ban on all commercial air travel, according to Marca.

The Denmark international is alleged to have informed Celta of his decision upon his arrival to the Scandinavian country after clocking an estimated 1,864 miles (3,000 kilometers) driving from Galicia.

Spain has been one of the worst affected country's by the coronavirus pandemic, with over 78,797 confirmed cases and 6,528 deaths to date.