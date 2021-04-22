Carrasco Extends Atleti's Lead Over Huesca April 22, 2021 20:41 1:18 min The Rojiblancos take a two-goal advantage after Yannick Carrasco and Marcos Llorente jump on a defensive mistake. Atletico Madrid La Liga Yannick Carrasco Huesca -Latest Videos 1:24 min Correa Hits The Target For Atletico Madrid 0:38 min Tebas: No Super League Punishment For LaLiga Clubs 0:30 min Ceferin: Florentino Is The President Of Nothing 10:53 min Alanyaspor Win Five-Goal Thriller Over Gaziantep 0:53 min Pektemek Gives Alanyaspor Lead Over Gaziantep 1:06 min Caulker Nets Alanyaspor Leveler Against Gaziantep 1:05 min Demir Brace Gives Gaziantep Lead Over Alanyaspor 0:59 min Pektemek Levels Alanyaspor With Gaziantep 1:08 min Gaziantep Score Early Opener Against Alanyaspor 0:31 min Sports Burst - Who Really Leads LaLiga?