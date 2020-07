GOAL

Recently promoted Cadiz have confirmed they've signed Alvaro Negredo for their first season back in LaLiga.

Club president Manolo Vizcaino revealed Negredo will be playing for his side next season in an interview with El Partidazo de Cope.

Negredo, 34, was most recently playing in the UAE for Al-Nasr.

The former Spain international has previously played in LaLiga with Almeria, Sevilla and Valencia.