Sergio Busquets will play his 600th Barcelona game after he was named in Ronald Koeman's side for the LaLiga clash with Granada.

Spain international Busquets, a World Cup and Euros winner, made his LaLiga debut under Pep Guardiola in 2008.

Busquets has gone on to help Barca to eight league titles, six Copa del Rey triumphs and three Champions League trophies.

The 32-year-old started against Huesca on Sunday – Lionel Messi making his 500th LaLiga appearance for Barca in that match – and will now hit a milestone of his own on Saturday.

It will be Busquets' 396th LaLiga appearance, with the holding midfielder having scored nine league goals and provided 25 assists.

A further 177 of Busquets' appearances have come in the Champions League, while he has played 64 times in the Copa del Rey.

Busquets also counts 15 Supercopa de Espana matches, five FIFA Club World Cup games and three UEFA Super Cup appearances among his tally.

He is the fourth player to reach the landmark for Barca, after Xavi (767), Messi (752) and Andres Iniesta (674). Like Busquets, those players all graduated from the club's famed La Masia academy.

Miralem Pjanic was brought in to Barca during the close season, but the former Juventus playmaker has been unable to dislodge Busquets, who is in line for his 17th LaLiga appearance of the season.

Koeman's side are aiming for a fourth successive away win in the league against Granada. Victory would be enough to take them to within two points of Real Madrid, who play Osasuna later.