Sergio Aguero has retired at the age of 33 due to a heart problem.

The Barcelona forward announced his decision to retire in a statement on Wednesday that was delivered at an event featuring president Joan Laporta and the club's first-team players.

The striker said in the press conference: "I'm very proud of the career I've had. I'm very happy. I've dreamt of playing football since I was five years old. When I first touched a ball my dream was to play in a top division, I never thought I'd get to Europe."

"So I want to show my gratitude to everyone. To Atletico Madrid who took a bet on me when I was just 18 years old, they took a bet on me that I could do things in Europe. People from Manchester City, you all know how I feel about Manchester City. I did everything as best I could there. I'm very grateful as they looked after me really well. And then everyone here at Barca. The team has been great to me. It's been incredible, it's, without doubt, one of the best teams in the world. But things happen. I'm very grateful because they treat me really well, the fans too. And obviously Argentina, the one I love the most."

Aguero, who starred for Atletico Madrid before becoming a Manchester City great, suffered chest pain in the draw with Deportivo Alaves on October 30, which the club confirmed was down to a heart arrhythmia.

Sergi Barjuan, interim coach at the time, said Aguero told him he was feeling "a little dizzy".

Further tests resulted in Aguero being ruled out for three months to undergo a "diagnostic and therapeutic process".

However, after consultations with specialists, the Argentina international has been told it is too much of a risk to continue playing.

Aguero joined Barca on a free transfer from City in July, but a calf injury meant he did not make his debut until October.

He made five appearances in all competitions for Barca, playing just 166 minutes, with his sole goal coming in the form of a late consolation in a 2-1 Clasico defeat to Real Madrid.

Aguero scored a club-record 260 goals in 390 appearances in a trophy-laden decade at City, including their famous last-gasp winner against QPR in 2011-12 to clinch the club's maiden Premier League title.