Bardhi Narrows Levante's Deficit Against Athletic Club July 12, 2020 18:38 0:56 min Enis Bardhi applies the finishing touch to an excellent Levante team move to narrow Athletic Club's lead to one goal. Athletic Club Levante La Liga Enis Bardhi