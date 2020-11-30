Barcelona have announced they will hold presidential elections on January 24.

Incumbent Josep Maria Bartomeu and the board of directors resigned in October just days before a scheduled vote of no confidence.

Former president Joan Laporta announced earlier on Monday he will stand as a candidate, describing his attempted return to office as "the great challenge of my life".

The other candidates expected to stand are Jordi Farre, Toni Freixa, Lluis Fernandez Ala, Agusti Benedito, Pere Riera and Victor Font, who is considered the favourite.

Former vice president Emili Rousaud, ex-director Xavi Vilajoana and former Girona president Jordi Roche are also said to be considering running.

Barca confirmed on Monday the electoral campaign will be held from January 15 to 22 before the election day takes place two days later.

As per an agreement with the regional Catalonian government, polling stations will be located in Tarragona, Tortosa, Lleida, Girona, Andorra, Madrid, Seville and Palma, for those who cannot vote at the Camp Nou offices.

The club also confirmed they had ratified an agreement over a reduction in salary for all corporate employees, following the agreement in principle reached with the players and coaches last week.

Barca expect the wage cuts to the squad and coaching staff to save the club around €122million as they attempt to ward off further economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The managing commission would like to publicly thank the footballers, coaches and employees for their understanding, their commitment and their help to the organization to make possible this fundamental agreement to guarantee the club's immediate sustainability," the statement said.

"The managing commission considers this to be a great step on the road to dealing with the extraordinary circumstances in which the organisation finds itself due to the global pandemic which has affected everyone since March of this year."