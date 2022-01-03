FC Barcelona presented the new signing Ferran Torres to fans at Camp Nou on Monday.

Barca have signed the 21-year-old forward from Manchester City for a reported 55 million euros ($62.25 million), around double what the English champions paid for the Spain international 16 months ago.

Torres' five-year deal has a buyout clause of 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion), according to Barcelona.

The Spanish club needed to bolster their attacking options following the sudden retirement of Sergio Aguero because of a heart problem.

Torres returns to Spain - where he played for Valencia before joining City - with a reputation of being one of Europe's best young attackers.

He scored 16 goals in 43 games in all competitions in England but hasn't played since October because of a foot injury.