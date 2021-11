"Are we going to see you again?" was the question that Xavi Hernandez was asked at the end of the match that his Al Sadd side drew 3-3 against 10-man Al Duhail on Wednesday.

A delegation of Barcelona board members were in the stands of Doha's Thani Bin Jassim Stadium to watch what could have been Xavi's last match in the Qatar Stars League as his return to Catalunya looks closer and closer.