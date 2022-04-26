Ronald Araujo has signed a new long-term deal with Barcelona, the Spanish giants have confirmed.

The 23-year-old has been a regular for Barca over the past two seasons and has now committed to the club until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Barca announced the new deal on their official website on Tuesday, with the center-back’s release clause set at €1billion.

Since making his debut for Barca in October 2019, Araujo – signed from Uruguayan side Boston River – has featured 78 times in all competitions.

He has helped keep 13 clean sheets over that period and also chipped in with six goals, most recently netting in the 4-0 thumping of LaLiga leaders Real Madrid last month.

Araujo's 39 appearances this term is bettered only by Jordi Alba (40), Gavi (42), Frenkie de Jong (43) and Sergio Busquets (47) among Barca's outfield players.

The Uruguay international also ranks in the top 10 for successful passes (1,242) among defenders in La Liga this term, a metric led by Madrid's David Alaba (1,749).

Xavi had been key to tying Araujo down and previously revealed that an agreement was close to completion.