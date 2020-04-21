Barcelona have given away the naming rights to their Camp Nou stadium for next season in an effort to raise money for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Barca said the stadium rights would be ceded to the club's foundation to sell on to a title sponsor.

FC Barcelona grants Camp Nou naming rights to the Barça Foundation (@FundacioFCB) to raise money for the fight against #COVID19 — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) April 21, 2020

Funds generated for the 2020-21 season would be used to invest in research projects in Catalunya and around the world relating to the battle against COVID-19.

Barca have never previously offered up commercial rights for their stadium name.