Erling Haaland will become a Barcelona player if Emili Rousaud wins the club's presidential elections, according to the candidate's advisor.

Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland is among the world's top talents and has been linked with a move to top clubs in Spain, England and Italy.

The 20-year-old joined Dortmund from Salzburg in January 2020 and has three and a half years left on his contract with the Bundesliga club.

Norway international Haaland has scored an impressive 33 times in 32 games in all competitions for Dortmund.

Since his Bundesliga debut on January 18, Robert Lewandowski (32 goals in 26 games) is the only player to have scored more than Haaland's 23 in as many outings.

It ranks him fourth across the top five European leagues, with only Ciro Immobile (25 in 29) and Cristiano Ronaldo (29 in 27) netting more in the same time frame.

Rousaud's aide Josep Maria Minguella suggested that an agreement with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola is already in place for a Camp Nou switch in the future.

"We know all the conditions and if we win, the following day I will call Mino Raiola and we will accept those conditions. I have already advised him of that," Minguella is quoted as saying by AS.

"We have a world-class sports project that is not showing just now, but Emili Rousaud has a plan that will turn this unfortunate situation [at Barcelona] around."

Former Barca vice-president Rousaud would also ensure the Blaugrana are at the front of the queue to sign Kylian Mbappe should the Paris Saint-Germain striker become available.

Mbappe has been involved in 16 goals in Ligue 1 this season (12 scored, four assisted), which is more than any other player in the competition.

"It is a little more complicated because his [Mbappe's] contract ends the next year," Minguella added.

"We are on top of the issue and movements have already been made. We are there."

The 2021 Barcelona presidential elections will take place on January 24 having been brought forward from June next year.