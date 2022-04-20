Gareth Bale will miss Real Madrid's trip to Osasuna on Wednesday in LaLiga, the club have announced.

The 32-year-old has played just 290 minutes of football for Madrid in all competitions this season, scoring once in seven appearances, four of which have been starts.

In a brief statement on the club's website, the league leaders referred to Bale's absence as "a last-minute withdrawal from the squad".

A one-sentence announcement, declining to give a reason, then read: "He's not available for tonight's match against Osasuna."

The Wales winger will leave the Santiago Bernabeu when his contract expires in June, with national team manager Rob Page recently saying Bale would "definitely" continue his club career next season, as he eyes a potential World Cup appearance in Qatar.

Having opened up a 15-point lead over Barcelona at the top of LaLiga, Carlo Ancelotti's side would take another huge step towards the club's 35th league title by beating Osasuna, against whom they are unbeaten in 13 league matches.