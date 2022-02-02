Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Barcelona after being released from his contract with Arsenal.

Aubameyang, who earlier in January returned to the Gunners early from the Africa Cup of Nations due to some concerns over "heart lesions", has not played since December 6.

The 32-year-old was stripped of Arsenal's captaincy for a disciplinary breach and had not featured in Mikel Arteta's squad since.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed he had terminated his deal with Arsenal by mutual consent, and he has now signed for Barca.

Aubameyang has agreed a contract running until June 30, 2025 with an option to agree to cut ties earlier, on June 30, 2023. It includes a buy-out clause of €100million.

Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 and became an instant hit in the Premier League, netting 54 top-flight goals across his first two and a half seasons at Emirates Stadium.

However, since signing a long-term contract ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, Aubameyang's form has dropped off significantly, and he only managed 14 goals in all competitions last term.

He has seven to his name this season, but it seems there was no way back under Arteta, and Aubameyang has now joined LaLiga giants Barca.

The deal runs until the end of the season with the option for a further year, with Aubameyang becoming the third signing of the January transfer window for Xavi's side.

All three of those players have come from the Premier League, with Barca buying Ferran Torres from Manchester City for a reported €55million (£46.7m) plus add-ons, while Adama Traore – a graduate of La Masia – joined on loan from Wolves.

Barca are still struggling financially, as the club attempts to bounce back from previous years of mismanagement.

Philippe Coutinho joined Aston Villa on loan this month, while Ousmane Dembele looked set to be moved on only for no exit to be secured before the deadline.

Barca had been hoping to ship the France winger out, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly agreeing terms with Dembele over the weekend, but no move materalised.