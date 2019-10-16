Atletico Madrid and Villarreal are the latest teams selected to possibly bring a LaLiga match to the United States, reports El Confidencial, and it could happen as soon as December.

According to the report, the clubs' matchday 16 fixture on the weekend of Dec. 7-8 is the one being considered for a move to Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. The match is currently set to be a home date for Villarreal at Estadio de la Ceramica.

A separate radio report quoted Villarreal president Fernando Roig confirming that the two teams are exploring the plan and saying, "We and Atleti agree about playing in Miami, but I'd like there to be consensus on this among everyone."

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has made it well known that the league wants to bring a competitive match to the United States.

Last season plans were put in place to bring a Girona vs. Barcelona match to Miami, but it eventually fell apart due to push back from players, RFEF, FIFA and others.