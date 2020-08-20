24-year-old goalkeeper Ivo Grbić has signed a four-year deal with Atletico Madrid after a swap with NK Lokomotiva Zagreb for 21-year-old goalkeeper Álex Dos Santos.

[📝] Agreement with @NKLokomotiva over the transfer of Ivo Grbić.



The goalkeeper signs for the following four seasons.



➡️ All the details: https://t.co/PmnkNZq9iC



🧤 #WelcomeGrbic

— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 20, 2020

From the club statement:

Ivo Grbić is now a red & white player after reaching an agreement with NK Lokomotiva Zagreb. The goalkeeper passed his medical at Clínica Universidad de Navarra and will be part of the team until 2024.

Born in Split, Croatia, on January 18 of 1996, Grbić arrives following an exceptional season where he was a fundamental piece of Lokomotiva’s campaign. He kicked off his career while playing for Hajduk Split and has been deployed between the sticks as a regular for Croatia’s youth team, becoming one of the keepers with the most projection in the country.

Furthermore, Álex Dos Santos, the Brazilian keeper formed at our Academy, has been transferred to Lokomotiva Zagreb to defend their goal. We wish him the best of luck on this new challenge. We highly appreciate his outstanding job and professionalism during his 9 seasons at the Academy and wish the best of luck in this new chapter.