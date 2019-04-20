Thomas Lemar scored late as Atletico Madrid kept their slim LaLiga title hopes alive with a 1-0 win at Eibar.

Atletico seemed set to be held at Ipurua on Saturday and hand runaway leaders Barcelona a further advantage, but instead they cut the gap to six points.

3 - Thomas Lemar has scored more goals for Atlético de Madrid in #LaLiga (three, all of them away from home) than for Monaco in #Ligue1 last season (two). Deciding pic.twitter.com/dRionqYkon — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 20, 2019

Marko Dmitrovic made fine saves to deny Angel Correa and Diego Godin but the Eibar goalkeeper could do nothing about Atleti's 85th-minute winner.

After a spell of head tennis, Nikola Kalinic sent Koke clear in the right channel and his low cross was tapped in at the back post by Lemar.