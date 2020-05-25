Atletico Madrid's preparations for the restart of the LaLiga season suffered a blow on Monday with the club confirming Joao Felix picked up an injury.

According to a statement from the club, the Portugal international is pending further medical evaluation after suffering a "low grade medial collateral ligament left knee sprain."

Felix was set to miss the Rojiblancos next game - against Athletic Club - due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

The former Benfica forward's first season at Atletico has blighted with injuries. He missed six games after twisting his ankle in October, and was sidelined for a further four games after picking up an unspecified muscle injury to his right leg in January.