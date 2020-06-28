Arthur Melo was absent from Barcelona's training session on Sunday following the team's 2-2 draw away to Celta Vigo 2-2 on Saturday.

The Brazilian midfielder instead traveled to Turin to undergo a medical examination ahead of an expected move to Juventus, according to Sport.

The Catalan sports paper reported that Arthur flew to Italy on Saturday accompanied by a Barcelona doctor ahead of checks in Turin.

The 23-year-old is set to trade places with the Old Lady's Miralem Pjanic in a swap deal that would bring his two-year spell with the blaugrana to an end.

Arthur will return to Barcelona to complete the season with the LaLiga champions, who could fall two points behind Real Madrid in the title race should Los Blancos manage to beat rock-bottom Espanyol on Sunday.

Quique Setien's team is set to host Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.