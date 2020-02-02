Quique Setien has kept his faith with Ansu Fati for Sunday's La Liga clash with Levante.

The Barcelona manager has named the 17-year-old in all five his starting line-ups since replacing Ernesto Valverde at the helm.

The Catalan giants will be hoping to narrow Real Madrid's lead at the top of the table after Los Blancos pulled six points clear with a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

The starting 1️⃣1️⃣❗️ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 2, 2020

Barcelona's starting XI: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Ivan Rakitic, Sergi Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati.

Meanwhile, Levante coach Paco Lopez will be aiming to maintain his perfect record against his Barcelona counterpart.

Lopez won his two previous La Liga clashes against Setien, keeping a clean sheet in both games (seven goals scored).