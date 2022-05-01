The Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti made history this Saturday, with the victory of Real Madrid against Espanyol, by becoming the first coach to win the five major European Leagues: Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain. He also has won 22 titles in the 27 years he has been working as head coach.

His beginnings date back to 1995, at the helm of a modest Reggiana which he promoted to Serie A in his first season, after which he left for a Parma where in his second campaign (1997) of the three he directed he was at the gates of his first great success, being runner-up in Serie A; a position that he held in his two seasons (1999-2000 and 2000-2001) at Juventus Turin.

Of course, with the 'bianconeri' he achieved his first trophy by winning the Intertoto in 2000, although his moment of explosion came from 2001 when he took charge of Milan.

His eight seasons ended with the same number of titles, including two UEFA Champions Leagues titles and the first of the five major leagues, winning Serie A in 2004.

In 2010 Ancelotti won the Premier League, in 2013 Ligue 1, in 2017 the Bundesliga and this 2022 LaLiga Santander which was the title he was missing from his first stage at Real Madrid.

In addition, the Italian has the third best percentage of victories in the League with the white team, only behind José Mourinho and Pep Guardiola, with 76.3%. Ancelotti has a 74.54% win rate with 81 games won out of 110; the rest, 14 draws and 14 losses.

An enviable record to which he also adds another record, this one shared, being, along with Zidane and Paisley, the only coaches with three UEFA Champions League titles in his record; and he still alive in the semifinals to fight for what could be his fourth.

EFE.