Javier Aguirre will no longer manage Leganes, the club confirmed on Monday.

Aguirre was appointed as head coach in November and tasked with keeping the Madrid-based team in LaLiga.

However, the club's four-year run in the Spanish top-flight came to an end on Sunday following a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid on the final day of the 2019-20 season.

News of the 61-year-old's departure was announced in a club statement:

"C.D Leganes and Javier Aguirre will not continue to be together after the end of the 2019/20 season.

"The Club wants to thank the Mexican manager for his job on the last months in which he managed to put the team just one goal away from the survival."

Leganes' chances of survival were drastically impeded in February when Barcelona availed of a transfer loophole to sign top-scorer Martin Braithwaite outside of the transfer window.