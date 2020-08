Former FC Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal shared a post on his personal Instagram account explaining his departure from the club.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Ramon Planes would take over the role at the club.

“Over the last two years, I tried to make changes that I thought were very important for the first team. But, despite my conviction and persistence, I failed.

This second goodbye brings to a close two years where I tried to work to make Barcelona better. Two intense seasons which I decided to bring to an end on my own accord. Whilst the board gave me a vote of confidence on Monday, I provided my resignation on Tuesday, waving rights to the final year of my contract with Barcelona.

The moment has come to draw a line under the link between me and the club.”