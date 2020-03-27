90 Years of Stories - The coach: Javier Irureta March 27, 2020 17:27 22:13 min The life and career of Javier Irureta, whose LaLiga career began playing for Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club and turned into a coaching career across three decades and 11 clubs. Athletic Club Soccer Atletico Madrid Real Sociedad Deportivo La Coruña Celta de Vigo La Liga Real Betis Racing Santander Real Zaragoza -Latest Videos 5:12 min Riquelme: Best 2007 Copa Libertadores Goals 22:13 min 90 Years of Stories - The coach: Javier Irureta 6:03 min Neymar vs. Lautaro: Who Should Barcelona Sign? 6:03 min Roberto Carlos Tried To Lure Neymar To Real Madrid 1:24 min Barcelona Plan To Cut Player And Staff Wages 1:21 min 'Ronaldo Shouldn't Be Taking Pictures By The Pool' 0:36 min Report: Madrid Have First Refusal On Lyon's Cherki 0:15 min LaLigaSantander Fest - Live on beIN SPORTS 24:32 min Classic Clasicos: Eto'o Leaves Madrid Empty-Handed 22:46 min LaLiga Cities: Real Club Deportivo de La Coruña