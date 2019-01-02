Major Leaguer Soccer side San Jose Earthquakes have acquired Villarreal winger Christian Esponoza on loan until December 2019

Villarreal's official statement:

"Villarreal CF and San Jose Earthquakes have reached an agreement regarding the loan of Argentine winger Cristian Espinoza, who will play for the Californian side until 31st December 2019. The loan agreement does not include a purchase option for the player, who has been on loan at Boca Juniors in Argentina since August 2017."