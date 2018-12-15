Español
Valverde: Barcelona Can Manage Without Added CB Depth

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde says there is no panic to add CB depth in January, amid reports of interest in Chelsea's Andreas Christensen

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde says he would be happy not to bring in a new centre-back in January, despite talk of a move for Chelsea's Andreas Christensen.

A report in Sport on Saturday claimed the Catalans have made a loan offer for Christensen, who has made just one Premier League appearance under Maurizio Sarri this season, as part of a contingency plan to cover for the injury to Samuel Umtiti.

 

The France international is sidelined with a knee problem and Barca are said to be keen not to be left short-handed in defence, especially given Thomas Vermaelen's persistent injuries.

However, Valverde does not appear desperate for a new signing provided Umtiti's recovery proceeds as planned.

"We want four centre-backs who can play," he told a news conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Levante.

"Umtiti could recover and that would be great news for us and would mean that we would have four centre-backs for the rest of the season, although three are left-footed.

"We will know more about what happens with him in a little while, but we are Barcelona and want to have a team who can respond. As I said, we'll see what happens but I'm happy to manage with what I have."

 

Christensen's father and agent claimed in October that he will look to secure a move for the Denmark international if he does not earn more playing time at Chelsea.

However, when asked about a possible January exit, the 22-year-old told Sky Sports: "Difficult question. No, I don't think so.

"Things are different from last season. I played a lot of games [last season] but this season it hasn't been like that. It's always difficult for a player but we'll see what happens."

Barca take on Levante looking for a win that will restore their three-point lead over Atletico Madrid at the top of the league table.

Soccer Barcelona Levante La Liga Ernesto Valverde Samuel Umtiti
