Valladolid Owner Ronaldo Welcomes Match-Fixing Investigation

Brazil great and Real Valladolid majority shareholder Ronaldo believes the investigation into alleged match-fixing in LaLiga is a positive move.

Several arrests were made on Tuesday in Spain following an investigation into a group alleged to have taken part in match-fixing in an attempt to profit from betting.

Players from LaLiga and Spain's Segunda Division are reported to be have been detained – including former Valladolid player Borja Fernandez – while Huesca confirmed a number of executives and playing staff have appeared voluntarily as witnesses.

Six people are expected to appear before a judge on Thursday, while 15 others with "connections to football, sports betting and Huesca" are being investigated, according to Spain's judicial body.

Ronaldo, who acquired a 51 per cent stake in Valladolid in September, has welcomed the investigation and says the club will do everything to aid it.

"I hope Borja was not involved at all," he told AS. "I think it's good that it's investigated because we should all want for there to be no corruption.

"Look, I'm from Brazil and over there we've got a tremendous amount of corruption.

"We support the investigation; we'll do everything to collaborate and we'll provide all the information we have.

"Nobody has called us yet. I haven't been able to speak to Borja, or anyone. We can't do anything more than wait for all this to be cleared up."