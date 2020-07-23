Valencia Sign Guillamon To New Deal

Valencia have confirmed that the club has come to terms on a new deal for Hugo Guillamon.
🦇 "I'm staying at my home" pic.twitter.com/RIq5GrcSXp— Valencia CF🦇💯 #AMUNTWorld 🌍 (@valenciacf_en) July 22, 2020
The new deal will feature an €80 million (£72.7m/$92.6m release clause) and will run through June 2023.
Guillamon, 20, has made four appearances for Valencia, having made his LaLiga debut in February.
Official Statement I @HGuillamon— Valencia CF🦇💯 #AMUNTWorld 🌍 (@valenciacf_en) July 22, 2020
👉https://t.co/GscogcyRqq
AMUNT @Academia_VCF 🦇🦇 pic.twitter.com/AYko3jTtJK