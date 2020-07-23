Español
Valencia Sign Guillamon To New Deal

20-year old Hugo Guillamon has signed a new deal with Valencia through 2023

Valencia have confirmed that the club has come to terms on a new deal for Hugo Guillamon.

 

The new deal will feature an €80 million (£72.7m/$92.6m release clause) and will run through June 2023.

Guillamon, 20, has made four appearances for Valencia, having made his LaLiga debut in February. 

