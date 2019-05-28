Valencia Respond To Match-Fixing Allegations

Spanish National Police have opened an investigation into the alleged fixing of football matches in LaLiga and LaLiga 2.

News agency Efe reported on Tuesday that several arrests are expected following an operation that commenced in the early hours of the morning.

LaLiga released a statement pledging to "continue working on prevention, monitoring, research and report any warning about a possible match-fixing."

Valencia released a statement on Tuesday in which the club distanced itself from any suggestions the Copa del Rey winners were implicated in the investigation.

"Following the news that has appeared this Tuesday in relation to the presumed implication of players and directors of other clubs in alleged match-fixing, Valencia CF, as an entity absolutely unrelated to this matter, wishes to warn publicly that it will undertake appropriate legal measures, with the consequences that derive from those, against anyone who spreads any rumour or unfounded news that tries to link our club with the aforementioned subject," the statement read.