Sevilla Frustrated By LaLiga Kick-Off Time For Final Match

Sevilla have lobbied LaLiga to change the kick-off time for their final league fixture of the campaign, claiming that the temperature will be too hot for players and fans alike.

The 2018-19 LaLiga season comes to an end on Saturday, with Sevilla due to face Athletic Bilbao at 16:15 local time (15:15 GMT), with temperatures set to soar above 30 degrees Celsius throughout the week.

Sevilla sit sixth heading into the final day, but trail Valencia, in action against Real Valladolid on Saturday, by just two points, with Getafe – who host Villarreal in their last outing – in fifth.

All of the games involving the three clubs involved in the race for the final Champions League qualification spot are scheduled to kick off at the same time, but Sevilla have been left frustrated by LaLiga's decision to play the fixtures in the afternoon, rather than at a later time.

The forecasted temperatures for the days and times of the games are 25 degrees C or less in every city hosting a match.

"Sevilla FC wish to publicly express their absolute disconformity with the hour chosen by LaLiga for the last league match of the season," a club statement read.

"[LaLiga president] Javier Tebas has already been notified of the discontent by Sevilla FC's president Jose Castro.

"The club feel that it has not been taken into account that in Seville, at 16:15, the temperature will be much higher than in Getafe, Barcelona and Valladolid, resulting in discomfort for Sevilla FC, Athletic Bilbao and the fans watching from the stands.

"It was possible to have put the matches concerning the European spots at a later time when the temperature would not have been a problem.

"The club regrets that this, at least for the moment, has not been taken into account and trusts that LaLiga will rectify the timetable for the good of the professionals and all fans attending the match."

Sevilla need a victory over Athletic, combined with Getafe and Valencia, who both have a better head-to-head record, losing to secure a place in next season's Champions League.