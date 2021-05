GOAL FOR ATHLETIC CLUB!



Oihan Sancet scores to restores the host's lead to make it 2-1 over Osasuna.#AthleticOsasuna LIVE NOW ⬇️

📺 beIN SPORTS

💻📱CONNECT https://t.co/LRYa03w6yI pic.twitter.com/HmaQI4KR1q