Rumor Has It: Barcelona dealt Dembele contract blow as Man Utd, Newcastle lurk

Ousmane Dembele could become the face of a new Barcelona but his future remains unclear.

Xavi has made it clear how much he rates the France international, but his contract expires at the end of the season.

Barca are keen to extend his stay, though it appears their chances have suffered a setback.

TOP STORY - DEMBELE TALKS HIT PROBLEM

Barca's latest meeting with Dembele's agents did not have the "expected end", with "tension" rising in negotiations, according to Sport.

While the Catalan daily claims Barca are still confident of reaching an agreement, with Dembele having previously given the green light over a renewal, the forward will be able to open discussions with other clubs over a free transfer from January 1.

Sky Sport Italia reports Manchester United and Newcastle United, the latter of whom are expected to have plenty to spend in January, have already registered an interest.

ROUND-UP

- River Plate's highly-rated forward Julian Alvarez seems poised to leave sooner rather than later. TyC Sports suggests Man Utd have requested a meeting with his agent to understand what it would cost to sign the 21-year-old.

- Many players are likely to be linked with Newcastle over the coming weeks but Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier appears one of the likeliest to join them. Fabrizio Romano claims the Magpies are "still working" on the deal, though Los Colchoneros are yet to receive a bid.

- Borussia Dortmund have not given up hope of retaining Erling Haaland. The Norway sensation has been linked with most of Europe's biggest clubs, but Bild says BVB are willing to make him their highest-paid player of all time.

- Barcelona want to solve their issues in the striker role by bringing Alvaro Morata back to LaLiga from Juventus, according to AS, though there is an acceptance the deal will be a complicated one to pull off due to the fact he is on loan from Atletico.